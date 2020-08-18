Daft Punk‘s Alive Tour is one of the most iconic spectacles dance music has ever beared witness to — and now we can experience their throwback tour in stunning, multi-angle HD.

The over hour-long video below features Daft Punk’s entire set from their Vegoose festival tour stop in Las Vegas on October 27, 2007, thanks to some dedicated fans. The visuals, the soundtrack, the energy from the crowd — the entire presentation is unbeatable.

The dynamic duo fires off a steady medley of classic hits, one right after another — featuring “One More Time,” “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger,” “Around the World” and many more. Unfortunately, according to the video’s producers, “Technologic” had to be cut from the online set as it was causing a worldwide block.

See Daft Punk and their iconic pyramid in action right here!

Credits and time stamps below.

Daft Punk Live @ Vegoose 2007

Film: Ellis Dee / Frekinded / Carl Z Audio: Spoogles

All Processing/Rendering by @Copperpot5 (JohnnyAirbag)

Tracklist:

0:00 – Robot Rock / Oh Yeah

6:23 – Television Rules The Nation / Crescendolls

11:14 – Too Long / Steam Machine

17:53 – Around The World / Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger

23:58 – Burnin’ / Too Long

31:09 – Face to Face / Short Circuit

35:48 – One More Time / Aerodynamic

42:16 – Aerodynamic Beats / Forget About the World

45:19 – The Prime Time of Your Life / The Brainwasher / Rollin’ & Scratchin’ / Alive

56:00 – Da Funk / Daftendirekt

1:02:51 – Superheroes / Human After All / Rock’n Roll

Encore / Rappel:

1:08:46 – Human After All / Together / One More Time (reprise) / Music Sounds Better With You