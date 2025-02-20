Dark Mode Light Mode
Skrillex shares dubstep banger 'Scut' via email
Skrillex shares dubstep banger 'Scut' via email

February 20, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Skrillex / Image credit Marilyn Hue

Last week, Skrillex shared a snippet of an unreleased track titled ‘Bibi’s Tower’. The track was delivered directly from Skrillex to his fans via email. ‘Bibi’s Tower’, which is just over 1 minute in length, had fans in an uproar as it fuelled more rumours of an upcoming album release.

Additionally, the direct contact between Skrillex and his listener’s has made this a particularly unique experience, especially for an artist of his calibre and influence. 

This week, Skrillex surprised his fans yet again, with a 2 minute dubstep demo titled ‘Scut’. The demo samples the viral 2021 video This mf just cut the sky, and was recently played during his performance at EDC Thailand in January.

Listen to ‘Scut’ HERE

 

Follow Skrillex:

SpotifyX Instagram Facebook

 

February 20, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

