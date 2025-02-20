Skrillex shares dubstep banger ‘Scut’ via email

Last week, Skrillex shared a snippet of an unreleased track titled ‘Bibi’s Tower’. The track was delivered directly from Skrillex to his fans via email. ‘Bibi’s Tower’, which is just over 1 minute in length, had fans in an uproar as it fuelled more rumours of an upcoming album release.

Additionally, the direct contact between Skrillex and his listener’s has made this a particularly unique experience, especially for an artist of his calibre and influence.

This week, Skrillex surprised his fans yet again, with a 2 minute dubstep demo titled ‘Scut’. The demo samples the viral 2021 video This mf just cut the sky, and was recently played during his performance at EDC Thailand in January.

