Alok highlights the power of human creativity during his Coachella set

Brazilian EDM superstar Alok wowed fans this past weekend with his extravagant Coachella performance. Alok’s set was remarkable from beginning to end, as he was accompanied by 50 dancers from the Urban Theory collective who performed hand choreography in sync with his set.

The dancers were dressed in all black with silver goggles and gloves, and they were situated in front of the DJ booth just below Alok. Their choreography was so precise, that they actually looked like robots, while the screens alongside the stage delivered the poignant message; “This is not AI”. At one point during his set, Alok walked towards the crowd, donning a white shirt that said “Keep Art Human” .

We’re at quite a contentious time in our history, with many artists and creatives choosing to take a stance on AI, the future of humanity and the possible impact of AI on art and human creativity.

Alok returns to Coachella this weekend at the Sahara Stage, at 16:00 for his Keep Art Human – Alok x Urban Theory show.

