Ibiza’s [UNVRS] Redefines Nightlife: Get Ready for a Mind-Blowing 2025 Launch

Ibiza’s about to blast off into a whole new galaxy with the much anticipated launch of [UNVRS], the White Isle’s first hyperclub, exploding onto the scene on Friday, May 30, 2025. Kicking things off is a lineup that’s pure dynamite: Carl Cox, The Martinez Brothers, Jamie Jones, Carista, Joseph Capriati, Michael Bibi, Ahmed Spins, Adam Ten, and Salomé Le Chat will set the dancefloor ablaze. Want in on this cosmic ride? Tickets go live on Tuesday, April 15—presale at 12 CET, general sale at 17 CET—snag them at unvrs.com before they vanish like a shooting star.

Crafted by the nightlife titans at The Night League, the geniuses behind Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza, [UNVRS] is a jaw-dropping fusion of cutting-edge tech and raw, immersive storytelling that’ll make you feel like you’ve stepped into a sci-fi fever dream. Yann Pissenem, the mastermind steering this rocket, calls it his wildest creation yet—a venue destined to be Ibiza’s ultimate shrine to sound, creativity, and pure, unfiltered euphoria. The opening is just the start; the summer’s stacked with residencies that’ll blow your mind, like Eric Prydz’s psychedelic HOLOSPHERE 2.0, FISHER’s high-octane house anthems, David Guetta’s interstellar Galactic Circus, and elrow’s unhinged, confetti-soaked madness. Every night is a chance to lose yourself in something monumental.

[UNVRS] is where legends and future icons collide. Carl Cox, the king of hard hitting beats, will shake the foundations of this venue, while The Martinez Brothers weave their infectious, groove-heavy magic. Jamie Jones, a trailblazer who redefined modern dance floors, promises sets that hit like a tidal wave of bliss. Mark your calendars, rally your crew, and get ready to dive headfirst into the wildest party Ibiza’s ever seen. [UNVRS] is calling—don’t miss the chance to be part of its legendary opening.

