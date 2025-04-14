Direct Action Records Presents Play-Joh’s Debut Dirty Kicks EP – A Beatport #1 Release

Direct Action Records proudly announces that Dirty Kicks EP, the electrifying debut release from Play-Joh, has officially hit #1 on Beatport – a major milestone for one of the most exciting new names in tech house.

Known for his deep roots in the Chicago underground and as the founder of the Chicago DJ Academy, Play-Joh brings a fresh, hard-hitting sound that merges classic house grooves with modern tech house energy that bridges the gap to techno.

This four-track EP is a showcase of his raw, club-ready sound. Dirty Kicks delivers hypnotic vocal chops over driving bass, while ‘Ma Money’ brings relentless percussion and a deep, rolling groove. ‘Chicago Boiler’ captures the vibes of Chicagoland with tight drum work and shimmering synths, and ‘Crushed Horizon’ is a peak-time weapon, filled with relentless energy and infectious rhythm. With Dirty Kicks EP, Play-Joh sets the tone for what’s to come, Chicago underground energy with main stage appeal.

Play-Joh has solidified his place in the electronic music scene, seamlessly transitioning from a successful legal career to a full-time artist. After captivating audiences with an electrifying live tour in Tulum in 2024, he reaffirmed his status as a force in the industry, known for his signature blend of bass-heavy grooves and hypnotic rhythms. With a reputation for delivering dynamic sets and pushing sonic boundaries, he continues to make waves in the underground scene and beyond. Armed with years of life experience and a relentless drive, Play-Joh proves that reinvention is an art form. With a growing fanbase and a fresh creative vision, he’s set to leave a lasting impact on the global electronic music landscape.

