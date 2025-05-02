Dark Mode Light Mode
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Follow Us
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Follow Us
What are You Looking For?
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
PLS&TY unveils 'Into The Light' EP via Dim Mak Records - Redefining His Legacy in Electronic Music
UMEK and Keros dominate with peak-time techno hit ‘Until Morning’
Michael Roman on creating music with Klaas, what makes a great song & drops a hot mix! [Interview]

UMEK and Keros dominate with peak-time techno hit ‘Until Morning’

May 2, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
UMEK / Image Credit: Ina Veber

In a monumental first collaboration, techno heavyhitter and 1605 label boss UMEK joins forces with rising French star Keros, on the thunderous single ‘Until Morning’. The single, which dropped on 2 May via UMEK’s imprint 1605, is packed with relentless basslines, hypnotic synths and heart-pounding energy. It’s a full-throttle ride through the raw, electrifying heart of peak-time techno, built to keep dancefloors throbbing until sunrise.

A true pioneer, UMEK (aka Uroš Umek) has been shaking the foundations of techno since the ’90s, launching Slovenia’s underground rave scene, and later taking over global charts with anthems like ‘Lanicor’. With over 100 gigs a year, UMEK’s fingerprints are all over the modern techno landscape, and along with 1605, he’s helped push boundaries for both legends and newcomers alike.

Keros is a Parisian prodigy whose journey has been shaped by the gritty spirit of France’s free party culture. 2024 saw him light up the scene with releases on IMMERSION and Dolma Red, and now, he achieves a career milestone: a dream collab with UMEK!

Advertisement

‘Until Morning’ is more than a track, it’s a generational handshake between experience and innovation. It marks another bold chapter for 1605, the label that brought you Sam Wolfe, Maddix and Space 92.

Stream Until Morning’ below:

Follow UMEK:

Spotify InstagramX

Follow 1605:

Instagram 

 

May 2, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Previous Post

PLS&TY unveils 'Into The Light' EP via Dim Mak Records - Redefining His Legacy in Electronic Music

May 2, 2025
Next Post

Michael Roman on creating music with Klaas, what makes a great song & drops a hot mix! [Interview]

May 2, 2025
Advertisement

Recommended for You