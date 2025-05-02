UMEK and Keros dominate with peak-time techno hit ‘Until Morning’

In a monumental first collaboration, techno heavyhitter and 1605 label boss UMEK joins forces with rising French star Keros, on the thunderous single ‘Until Morning’. The single, which dropped on 2 May via UMEK’s imprint 1605, is packed with relentless basslines, hypnotic synths and heart-pounding energy. It’s a full-throttle ride through the raw, electrifying heart of peak-time techno, built to keep dancefloors throbbing until sunrise.

A true pioneer, UMEK (aka Uroš Umek) has been shaking the foundations of techno since the ’90s, launching Slovenia’s underground rave scene, and later taking over global charts with anthems like ‘Lanicor’. With over 100 gigs a year, UMEK’s fingerprints are all over the modern techno landscape, and along with 1605, he’s helped push boundaries for both legends and newcomers alike.

Keros is a Parisian prodigy whose journey has been shaped by the gritty spirit of France’s free party culture. 2024 saw him light up the scene with releases on IMMERSION and Dolma Red, and now, he achieves a career milestone: a dream collab with UMEK!

‘Until Morning’ is more than a track, it’s a generational handshake between experience and innovation. It marks another bold chapter for 1605, the label that brought you Sam Wolfe, Maddix and Space 92.

Stream ‘Until Morning’ below:

Follow UMEK:

Spotify – Instagram – X

Follow 1605:

Instagram