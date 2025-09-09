Dark Mode Light Mode
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Follow Us
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Follow Us
What are You Looking For?
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Whethan announces new project 'WAREHOUSE.WAVS' releasing this month
John Summit shares release date for ‘Crystallized’ featuring Inéz
A State of Trance announces 25th anniversary showcase in Rotterdam

John Summit shares release date for ‘Crystallized’ featuring Inéz

September 9, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
John Summit / John Summit Facebook

John Summit has revealed the release date for his highly anticipated single ‘Crystallized’ featuring singer-songwriter Inéz.

The track will be released via his record label Experts Only on Friday, 12 September. Sharing the news on his social media yesterday, he revealed that he’s experienced a bit of overthinking with this release. On his Instagram Story he shared that he’s “been very in my head about releasing this one and trying something new.” 

Advertisement

Although the track may be a step in a different direction for the producer and DJ, taking risks is a big part of being an artist, especially today. John Summit has been playing the unreleased track during his Summer tour at major festivals and clubs. Judging by the reaction of fans online and live, the track is set to be another undeniable hit. 

Pre-save ‘Crystallized’ HERE

Watch a video of John Summit playing the track live below:

 

Follow John Summit:

Spotify – Instagram – Facebook – X

September 9, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Previous Post

Whethan announces new project 'WAREHOUSE.WAVS' releasing this month

September 8, 2025
Next Post

A State of Trance announces 25th anniversary showcase in Rotterdam

September 9, 2025
Advertisement

Recommended for You