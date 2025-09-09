John Summit shares release date for ‘Crystallized’ featuring Inéz

John Summit has revealed the release date for his highly anticipated single ‘Crystallized’ featuring singer-songwriter Inéz.

The track will be released via his record label Experts Only on Friday, 12 September. Sharing the news on his social media yesterday, he revealed that he’s experienced a bit of overthinking with this release. On his Instagram Story he shared that he’s “been very in my head about releasing this one and trying something new.”

Although the track may be a step in a different direction for the producer and DJ, taking risks is a big part of being an artist, especially today. John Summit has been playing the unreleased track during his Summer tour at major festivals and clubs. Judging by the reaction of fans online and live, the track is set to be another undeniable hit.

Watch a video of John Summit playing the track live below:

