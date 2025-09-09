Dark Mode Light Mode
A State of Trance announces 25th anniversary showcase in Rotterdam

September 9, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Armin van Buuren / Armin van Buuren Facebook

Armin van Buuren’s iconic A State Of Trance is marking its 25th anniversary with an unforgettable two-day festival in Rotterdam, Netherlands

Set to take place on 27 and 28 February 2026 at the Rotterdam Ahoy, this milestone event promises to be a trance lover’s dream. Pre-registration is already open, with tickets officially going on sale on Thursday, 11 September

Night one will feature three stages, including the highly anticipated Journey Through 25 Years of Trance audio-video spectacle. To top it off, Armin will deliver a marathon five-hour set, featuring trance legends and emerging artists.

Day two cranks up the energy with five stages, each showcasing a different flavour of trance and progressive sound. While the full lineup is still under wraps, expectations are sky-high for this landmark celebration. Since 2001, A State Of Trance has evolved into one of the most influential brands in dance music, and this festival is set to be its most ambitious chapter yet. 

September 9, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

