GoFundMe launched for suspected homicide victim at Burning Man

A fundraiser has been launched to help repatriate the body of 37-year-old Vadim Kruglov, who was tragically found dead at this year’s Burning Man festival.

Vadim was a Russian national living in Washington. His body was discovered in a pool of blood on the evening of 30 August. Authorities have identified him as a suspected homicide victim, and investigations are currently underway.

In response to the heartbreaking news, a GoFundMe campaign has been created to raise funds to return Vadim’s body to his hometown of Omsk, Russia. The initiative aims to give his grieving parents the chance to say goodbye and bury him among loved ones. Click HERE to donate to the GoFundMe campaign.