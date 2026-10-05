Insomniac Unveils 12 Days of EDC Las Vegas Programming for 2027

Insomniac is expanding Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas far beyond its traditional three-day format, unveiling a 12-day programme of parties, art, community events and immersive experiences for its 2027 edition. Running from May 13–24, the expanded Dusk Till Dawn experience will centre around two consecutive festival weekends at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The main festival comprises EDC Dusk (May 14–16) and EDC Dawn (May 21–23), both featuring identical production and lineups so attendees can choose either weekend or experience all 12 days. EDC will expand throughout Las Vegas, highlighted by the return of the free, all-ages World Party Parade celebrating dance music culture. Insomniac will also host pop-up parties in warehouses, clubs, galleries, landmarks, and unconventional spaces, featuring weekend opening parties and Monday morning after-parties.

Between festival weekends, Camp EDC will feature wellness activities, workshops, live painting, art, an arcade, Vendor Village, and late-night parties. Insomniac also added a 12-day camping option at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Meanwhile, Hotel EDC at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas will offer pool parties, after-parties, wellness, beauty services, the Insomniac Concept Store, and the Map Point Summit.