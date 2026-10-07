David Guetta Crowned World’s No. 1 DJ for Record Sixth Time

David Guetta was named World’s No. 1 DJ in DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs 2026 poll on 6 October at [UNVRS] Ibiza, becoming the first artist to win six times. First topping the poll in 2011, and again in 2020, 2021, 2023, and 2025, he surpasses five-time winners Martin Garrix and Armin van Buuren.

In 2026, Guetta reunited with Afrojack and Sia for ‘Awake Tonight’, launched Men Machine with Marten Hørger, expanded Future Rave with MORTEN, remixed Gotye and Kimbra with ARTBAT, and featured on the FIFA World Cup anthem ‘DNA (More Than A Game)’.

Guetta’s live highlights included three sold-out Stade de France shows with guests Armin van Buuren, Afrojack, Black Coffee, and Jennifer Lopez, year two of his Galactic Circus residency at [UNVRS] Ibiza, and his 2027 Monolith tour at London’s O2.

Reflecting a shift toward house and techno, the rankings saw Martin Garrix at No. 2, Anyma at No. 3, Alok at No. 4, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike at No. 5, Charlotte de Witte at No. 6, FISHER as No. 1 House DJ, and Fred again.. rise to No. 16.

John Summit, Mau P, and Chris Stussy each climbed 22 spots to share Highest Climber. Indira Paganotto entered the Top 30, winning World’s No. 1 Psy DJ, while Josh Baker was Highest New Entry at No. 40. Shimza (No. 75), Mahmut Orhan, Prospa, Cloonee, Sonny Fodera, and KI/KI also debuted.