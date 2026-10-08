Roland Brings Electronic Music’s Past, Present and Future to ADE 2026

Photo Credit: Giuseppe Di Maria

Roland is set to take over multiple corners of Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) 2026 with a programme exploring electronic music’s history, technological evolution, environmental issues and alternative approaches to listening.

For ADE’s 30th edition, Roland supports Amsterdam events on climate, ambient music, and Detroit techno. On Oct 22 at Nxt Museum, EarthSonic tackles the climate crisis via Paranoid London and Natural Symphony sets, premiering Vinorun and Two Seas, which turns Bothnian Bay and Aral Sea recordings into music.

On Oct 23 at ADE Pro, Jamie Franklin moderates The Future Has a History with Jean-Michel Jarre and Dasha Rush on music tech. From Oct 23–25 at De Thomaskerk, Roland joins ZERØBPM‘s ambient programme with Rødhåd, .VRIL, GiGi FM, Nastia, Steve Rachmad, and Dasha Rush; Roland and Nadia Struiwigh also present Silence Through Sound, an installation with listening sessions, workshops, and an open studio.

The final major activation takes place October 25 at Amsterdam record store Rush Hour. Presented with Roland and hosted by Recloose, Brunch Boogie features Detroit techno pioneer Kevin Saunderson and KMS Records. The event opens with a guided listening session on KMS’s history, followed by a performance from Saunderson.

Marking four consecutive years of Roland and Rush Hour’s ADE collaboration, it builds on their prior Detroit TR-909 and TR-1000 workshop with Saunderson. Additionally, Roland will host the BJOOKS Gear Test Lab throughout ADE week, providing hands-on experience with instruments like the TR-1000, AIRA Compact, and N/VISION Boutique through interactive experimentation.