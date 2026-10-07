Roni Size to Attempt World Record for Deepest Underground Rave

Photo Credit: G-Shock

Drum & bass pioneer Roni Size will attempt a world record for the deepest underground rave on October 15, performing 1,375 feet beneath a Welsh mountain inside Eryri’s abandoned Cwmorthin slate mine. The event will be independently verified.

Getting to the rave will be an adventure in itself. Selected attendees will navigate miners’ stairways, waterlogged passages and underground ravines before tackling scrambles, zip lines and abseils down sheer rock faces. The event is being organised by G-SHOCK, with participants required to meet specific age, fitness and equipment requirements.

The show doubles as an underground sound experiment. Transducers will project Size’s music into the slate, while geophones and hydrophones feed natural rock, mud, and water frequencies back into the audio, turning the mountain into a speaker. The venue connects to Size’s Bristol rave roots. As leader of Reprazent, whose New Forms won the 1997 Mercury Prize, and a jungle/drum & bass pioneer, he continually tests sound in unconventional venues.

The event aligns with the release of G-SHOCK’s GDG-B100 MUDMAN watch, offering early access to participants who finish the descent. G-SHOCK Radio will broadcast the experiment via Starlink on October 15, with the complete set following on Mixcloud.