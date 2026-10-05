Dom Dolla, Solomun and Skepta unite for rave-ready collaboration ‘DANGER DANGER’

Australian house heavyweight Dom Dolla, electronic music icon Solomun and UK grime pioneer Skepta have joined forces for their first collaborative single, ‘DANGER DANGER’. Released on 2 October, the track brings together three distinct corners of contemporary dance music, combining heavy club production with Skepta’s unmistakable vocal delivery.

Debuting during Dom Dolla’s Hï Ibiza residency in July, the track quickly became a highly sought-after summer ID. It featured in sets across the island, including Solomun’s +1 residency at Pacha and Skepta’s Más Tiempo night at Hï Ibiza. Built on a restless rolling bassline, chunky percussion, rave stabs, and spacious synths, ‘DANGER DANGER’ provides a driving backdrop for Skepta’s vocals, seamlessly blending underground club music with UK rap.

The release reunites Dom Dolla and Solomun following past Ibiza back-to-back sets, while marking Skepta’s first recorded collaboration with either artist as he further expands into dance music. It follows Dom Dolla’s sold-out Marvel Stadium show in Melbourne for 60,000 fans, where ‘DANGER DANGER’ reportedly opened his set.

Listen to ‘DANGER DANGER’: