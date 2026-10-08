Charlotte de Witte Makes History as Highest-Ranked Woman in DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs 2026

Charlotte de Witte has reached a new career milestone in the 2026 edition of DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs poll, climbing three places to No. 6 overall while retaining her title as the World’s No. 1 Techno DJ for a seventh consecutive year. The result makes de Witte the highest-ranked female artist in the history of the publicly voted poll.

This achievement highlights ongoing top-level gender disparity. Since the poll became publicly voted, no female DJ has reached No. 1, with David Guetta taking the top spot for a record sixth time in 2026. Still, De Witte’s No. 6 finish marks progress from her previous best of No. 9 in 2025, when she was the first woman in the Top 10, placing her ahead of Armin van Buuren, Timmy Trumpet, and FISHER.

In 2026, Charlotte de Witte released the Amor EP and ‘A Prayer For The Dancefloor’ / ‘Malina’ via KNTXT, and debuted her audiovisual project, The Resistance, at UNVRS Ibiza before performing it to over 40,000 fans at Rock Werchter. Other female artists also impacted this year’s poll: Peggy Gou reached No. 13, Indira Paganotto rose to No. 26 as the inaugural World’s No. 1 Psy DJ, Korolova placed at No. 36, and Amelie Lens at No. 47.

Despite these gains, female artists secured only 14 of 100 spots in 2026, underlining an ongoing gender gap. De Witte’s No. 6 ranking brings her closer to an unprecedented milestone: becoming the first woman to top DJ Mag’s global poll.