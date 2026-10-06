5 US Festivals You Should Have on Your Radar

5 US Festivals You Should Have on Your Radar

Photo Credit: Maor Attias

Festival season might be approaching its final stretch, but the US still has plenty of electronic music waiting to be discovered. From high-desert gatherings and immersive art experiences to Halloween raves and bass-heavy campouts, October and November are packed with festivals that offer something beyond the traditional festival formula.

While the biggest names often dominate the conversation, some of the most interesting events taking place over the coming weeks are happening away from the usual festival circuit. Here are five upcoming US festivals worth putting on your radar.

FORM Arcosanti: October 9–11, Arcosanti, Arizona

Set against Arcosanti’s high-desert architecture, FORM blends music, art, architecture, tech, wellness, environmental programming, and food into an immersive creative retreat. The 2026 lineup features Lorde, Disclosure, Blood Orange, Turnstile, Avalon Emerson, Ben UFO, Tycho, Tinashe, Kamasi Washington, Adrianne Lenker, Fcukers, Underscores, and more. Intimate performances run with no set clashes, complemented by spatial sound installations, guided hikes, workshops, yoga, meditation, pool parties, and site-specific artworks.

Astronox: October 15–19, Paige, Texas

Set deep in the Texas landscape, Astronox provides an intimate, left-field alternative to mainstream festivals, emphasising psychedelic, experimental, and bass-driven music alongside art and community. The 2026 edition is 85% sold out, with day passes and schedules available. It features a heavy Subculture Audio setup, including a 3,840-pound Battlehawk bass system.

Get Freaky: October 23–25, The Great Saltair, Utah

Returning to Utah’s Great Saltair, Get Freaky offers three days of house, bass, dubstep, and experimental electronic music on the Great Salt Lake. Friday features James Hype, Caspa, EPROM, SVDDEN DEATH, Justin Hawkes, and Wax Motif; Saturday brings FISHER, Meduza, DREYA V, and Badger; and Sunday concludes with Subtronics, TroyBoi, Canabliss, Level Up, and it’s murph. This genre variety suits fans seeking diverse sounds, while official shuttles from Salt Lake City and the airport simplify travel.

Hocus Pocus: October 30–November 1, Factory Town, Miami

Halloween weekend gets a major upgrade as Hocus Pocus returns to Miami’s Factory Town. Across three nights and five stages, the festival spans house, techno, electro, and UK sounds. The 2026 lineup features headliners including Eric Prydz, Purple Disco Machine, Gorgon City, Dax J, Mall Grab, Kerri Chandler, Joseph Capriati b2b Seth Troxler, Meduza, Kevin Saunderson b2b Julya Karma, Prospa, Skream, and salute b2b DJ Seinfeld.

Off The Grid Campout: October 22–25, Apple Valley, California

For a desert escape, Off The Grid Campout in Apple Valley, California provides an intimate alternative to massive, polished festivals. It blends camping, art, and electronic music in a community-driven setting. Distinct from major urban events, it is an adventurous choice to wrap up October.